Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,724,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,993 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,528,000 after buying an additional 2,002,397 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,508,000 after buying an additional 1,330,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,822,000 after buying an additional 1,152,445 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

