Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,205 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 328,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 939,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.