Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Acquires 3,502 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for 3.0% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $11,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,604.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,158,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,180 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,440,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,934,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 481,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 47,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $877,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FREL opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.07. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.