National Pension Service Sells 72,317 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

National Pension Service decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 72,317 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $255,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $270.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.70. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $273.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.76. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

