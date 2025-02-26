Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,567 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,227.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,452 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 277,823 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Halliburton by 5.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,212 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,206 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,179 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. This represents a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HAL opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

