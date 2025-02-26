Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Sells 1,769 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $326.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.28 and a 200-day moving average of $321.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.