National Pension Service Has $217.65 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,722 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $217,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 587,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 409,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,088,000 after buying an additional 32,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $33,423,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $425.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.22 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

