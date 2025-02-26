FY2025 EPS Estimates for Nokia Oyj Raised by Northland Capmk

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOK. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.06. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,012.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,497,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,755,460 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at about $1,417,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 92.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 86,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,101.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 164,883 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.