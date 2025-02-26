Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 0.7% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,181,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $605.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $478.25 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

