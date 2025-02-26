Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CCO Q2 Earnings

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $643.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

