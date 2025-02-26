Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,395.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 170,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock opened at $110.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.4033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

