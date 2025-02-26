Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.6% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $443.41 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $193.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.