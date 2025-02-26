Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Invests $275,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782,365 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,735 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,519 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,258,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,683,000 after purchasing an additional 82,365 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,881,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,992 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

