Financial Symmetry Inc Increases Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Financial Symmetry Inc increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,567,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,561 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,223.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,894,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,681 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,248,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,885,000 after acquiring an additional 506,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.28. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

