The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. DMKC Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,458,000. Finally, NCP Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total transaction of $2,317,733.60. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 4,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,440.48. This trade represents a 44.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:GS opened at $614.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $613.18 and its 200-day moving average is $560.79. The firm has a market cap of $191.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.42 and a 12 month high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

