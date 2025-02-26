Apu Apustaja (APU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.63 Million

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Apu Apustaja token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a market cap of $53.41 million and $2.63 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Apu Apustaja

Apu Apustaja’s genesis date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,157,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,157,627.52950862. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00017088 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $3,554,502.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the exchanges listed above.

