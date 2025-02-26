Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.59

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 1.59 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

BMO opened at C$149.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$141.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$130.64. The stock has a market cap of C$108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$109.02 and a 12 month high of C$151.08.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total value of C$1,601,592.91. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$114.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.50.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

