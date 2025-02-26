Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 956 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000.

IWM stock opened at $215.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

