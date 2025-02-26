IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,736 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. FMR LLC grew its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Adobe by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after purchasing an additional 347,536 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,744,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,495,544,000 after acquiring an additional 234,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $443.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $439.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ADBE shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

