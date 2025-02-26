MX TOKEN Market Capitalization Achieves $286.11 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, MX TOKEN has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. MX TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $286.11 million and approximately $35.44 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MX TOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00003488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85,910.54 or 0.99457959 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85,703.21 or 0.99217941 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MX TOKEN Token Profile

MX TOKEN’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 418,391,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,954,334 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MX TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/mexc_official. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MX TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MX TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

