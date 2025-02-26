Summit Wealth Group LLC Buys 615 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $74.08 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

