The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.6% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.12.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $393.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $390.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

