Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Translational Development Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Translational Development Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Translational Development Acquisition makes up about 1.8% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Translational Development Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,454,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Translational Development Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,716,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Translational Development Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,915,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Translational Development Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000.

Translational Development Acquisition Price Performance

TDACU stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05. Translational Development Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Translational Development Acquisition Company Profile

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

