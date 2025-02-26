JFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JFG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $292.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

