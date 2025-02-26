Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.140-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.690 EPS.

Amer Sports Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AS stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -206.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Amer Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amer Sports from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amer Sports from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

