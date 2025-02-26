Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.140-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.640-0.690 EPS.
Amer Sports Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of AS stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -206.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Amer Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Amer Sports Company Profile
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amer Sports
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Super Micro Computer Shares Surge on Compliance News
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Wall Street’s Most Wanted: 2 Highly Shorted Stocks Right Now
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Etsy Loses Its Meme Stock Shine – Is It Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.