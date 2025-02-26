Fjell Capital LLC Takes $954,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fjell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 690,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,523,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,210,000 after acquiring an additional 588,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46. The stock has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

