Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Down 12.7% – What’s Next?

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.81 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.32 ($0.04). 64,898,980 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,021% from the average session volume of 5,787,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of £205.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

In other Seeing Machines news, insider Michael Brown sold 159,652,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £7,982,637.60 ($10,117,411.41). Also, insider Kate Hill acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,674.27). Corporate insiders own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

