Advisor OS LLC Sells 10,391 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,391 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $337.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.50. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

