Analysts Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) PT at $126.78

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.4 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $112.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.29. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $98.77 and a 1-year high of $127.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.