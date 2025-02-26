Brokerages Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target at $14.17

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,448.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,879,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,597 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,167,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,345,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,664 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,788,000. Finally, Landmark Investment Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $13,075,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

