Chardan Capital Weighs in on Krystal Biotech FY2026 Earnings

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits expects that the company will post earnings of $9.95 per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRYS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $181.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.24 and a 200 day moving average of $175.31. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $125.85 and a 52 week high of $219.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $4,119,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,475,882 shares in the company, valued at $243,195,835.96. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,314,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,938,000 after buying an additional 28,707 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,455,000 after acquiring an additional 119,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.