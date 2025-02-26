Analysts Issue Forecasts for Otis Worldwide Q4 Earnings

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Otis Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Otis Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $100.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average is $97.40. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $90.12 and a one year high of $106.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $450,807.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,358.07. This trade represents a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $3,588,712.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,213,814.03. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,255 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 11.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,054,000 after acquiring an additional 121,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

