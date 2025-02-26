Q1 Earnings Forecast for Enovix Issued By Northland Capmk

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enovix in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enovix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Enovix’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. The company had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Enovix Price Performance

ENVX opened at $9.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. Enovix has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Enovix by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $729,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,497 shares in the company, valued at $968,105.81. This represents a 42.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

