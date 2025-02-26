Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rezolve AI Q4 Earnings

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lifted their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Rezolve AI in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rezolve AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Rezolve AI’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Rezolve AI in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rezolve AI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Rezolve AI Trading Down 11.1 %

RZLV stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. Rezolve AI has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08.

Institutional Trading of Rezolve AI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLV. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rezolve AI

Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

