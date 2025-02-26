Roth Capital Has Optimistic Outlook of LYV Q2 Earnings

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report issued on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $143.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $157.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.56.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,844 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.