ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $281.00.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ICON Public from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $249.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $284.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. increased its position in ICON Public by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in ICON Public by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $197.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.86. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $181.51 and a 12 month high of $347.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that ICON Public will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

