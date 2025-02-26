FY2026 EPS Estimates for TSE:CRR Lifted by Analyst

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.29.
Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
