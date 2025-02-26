Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

TDOC stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52.

In other news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $28,500.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $34,477.70. This trade represents a 45.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 776.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.