Reviewing Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) & SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

Profitability
This table compares Pioneer Oil and Gas and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pioneer Oil and Gas
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|SandRidge Energy
|39.25%
|7.92%
|6.34%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Pioneer Oil and Gas and SandRidge Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pioneer Oil and Gas
|$220,000.00
|2.76
|-$140,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
|SandRidge Energy
|$120.24 million
|3.68
|$60.86 million
|$1.28
|9.29
SandRidge Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Oil and Gas.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Risk and Volatility
Pioneer Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
SandRidge Energy beats Pioneer Oil and Gas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Pioneer Oil and Gas
Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.
About SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
