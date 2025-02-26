FY2025 EPS Estimates for Cardinal Health Boosted by Analyst

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $7.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.75. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.85 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CAH. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.3 %

CAH opened at $127.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $132.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.