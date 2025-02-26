Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $800.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 336.45%.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 11,616.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.