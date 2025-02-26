Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Associated Capital Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 336.45%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 11,616.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
