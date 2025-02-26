Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 111,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 48,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Aurania Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.59.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

