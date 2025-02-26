Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Shares Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Approximately 10,400,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 884% from the average daily volume of 1,057,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.20 ($0.10).

Panthera Resources Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of £21.78 million, a PE ratio of -8,512.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.40.

About Panthera Resources

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

