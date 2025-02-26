Q1 Earnings Estimate for CVE:BLM Issued By Clarus Securities

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Free Report) – Clarus Securities issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for BluMetric Environmental in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Clarus Securities currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for BluMetric Environmental’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

BluMetric Environmental Stock Performance

CVE BLM opened at C$0.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.22 million, a P/E ratio of 426.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 1.29. BluMetric Environmental has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.13.

About BluMetric Environmental

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

