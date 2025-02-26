FY2024 EPS Estimate for GrowGeneration Cut by Analyst

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) – Alliance Global Partners dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GrowGeneration in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for GrowGeneration’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

