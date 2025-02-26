FY2024 EPS Estimate for GrowGeneration Cut by Analyst

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) – Alliance Global Partners dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GrowGeneration in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for GrowGeneration’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.
GrowGeneration Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of GRWG stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrowGeneration
GrowGeneration Company Profile
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GrowGeneration
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.