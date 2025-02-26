Brokers Issue Forecasts for TSE:MAR FY2024 Earnings

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (TSE:MAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mount Logan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Dusome forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mount Logan Capital’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded Mount Logan Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.
Mount Logan Capital Stock Performance
Mount Logan Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.52. The company has a market cap of C$9.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80.
Mount Logan Capital Company Profile
Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.
