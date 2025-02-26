China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Shares Up 17.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) traded up 17.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 12,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

China Railway Group Company Profile

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

