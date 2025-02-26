FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $24.98. 94,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 57,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $617.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84.

Get FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQDF. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 296,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 252,071 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 44,913.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 141,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 141,027 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,879,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 112,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 102,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,000.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.