BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (NYSE:EGF) Trading Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.75. 3,481 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 2,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
