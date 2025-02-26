BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (NYSE:EGF) Trading Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.75. 3,481 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 2,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 118,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

