Q4 Earnings Estimate for TSE:DBM Issued By Stifel Canada

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 1.3 %

DBM opened at C$7.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.32 and a 12 month high of C$9.96. The company has a market cap of C$663.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.53.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

